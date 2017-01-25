All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/01/2017 16:45 GMT | Updated 26/01/2017 00:32 GMT

    NTAs Red Carpet 2017: All The Celebrity Arrivals At The National Television Awards

    And don't they scrub up well?

    Getty/PA

    With 2016 delivering many televisiual treats, there was much to celebrate at this year’s National Television Awards

    Many of the nations much-loved shows and personalities went up against each other in 15 different categories, at the ceremony at London’s O2 arena. 

    But before proceedings got underway, there was the very important matter of the red carpet. 

    The likes of Dermot O’LearyScarlett Moffatt, Ant and DecRylan Clark-NealGraham Norton, Holly Willoughby, Mark WrightMichelle Keegan, Danny Miller, Jack P Shepherd, Lacey TurnerMary Berry, Phillip Schofield, Lorraine KellyRuth Langsford, Carol Vorderman, Eamonn Holmes, Katie Price, Caroline FlackSusanna Reid, Piers Morgan, Vicky PattisonGary LinekerTess Daly and Kym Marsh were all in attendance and dressed up to the nines...

    NTAs Red Carpet 2017

    READ MORE:

    MORE:uktv uk celebrityNational television awards

    Conversations