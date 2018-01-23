Scarlett Moffatt looked to her phone for style inspiration when picking her dress for the National Television Awards (NTAs).
The presenter shared a photo of her outfit before she arrived on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 23 January.
“Feeling happy and like the dancing emoji 💃🏽💃🏽,” she wrote, before thanking Red Carpet Ready Lincoln for kitting her out in her beautiful dress.
And Moffatt was in good company as two other TV stars also chose striking red off-the-shoulder dresses for the awards ceremony.
‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Susanna Reid chose a gown from Goddiva Fashion.
And ‘This Morning’ presenter Ruth Langsford also went for a similar silhouette and shade.
However, her husband Eamonn Holmes looked rather less ready to dance, wrapped up in his dressing gown and staying at home as he was not feeling well enough for the fun.