Scarlett Moffatt looked to her phone for style inspiration when picking her dress for the National Television Awards (NTAs).

The presenter shared a photo of her outfit before she arrived on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 23 January.

“Feeling happy and like the dancing emoji 💃🏽💃🏽,” she wrote, before thanking Red Carpet Ready Lincoln for kitting her out in her beautiful dress.