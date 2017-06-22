A sculpture of supermodel Kate Moss is going on sale for £25,000, and it’s... eery.

But with everything that’s been going on in the world right now, it might just be the light relief you need.

Artist Edgar Askelovic unveiled his sculptu re, which is rather troublingly entitled ‘MILF’, at London’s Opera Gallery on Wednesday 21 June.

London’s Opera Gallery 'MILF' by Edgar Askelovic.

Askelovic spent four months working on the 80kg sculpture from photographs of the British supermodel.

Rather than capturing Moss’ striking and almost other-worldly beauty - the sculpture looks more like someone you could meet down the local pub.

London’s Opera Gallery 'MILF' by Edgar Askelovic.

It’s not the first time Askelovic has created a sculpture of a famous celebrity.

The gallery’s director, Jean-David Malat was impressed by Askelovic’s controversial Diamond Dog-inspired sculpture of David Bowie - as half-man, half-dog - so he asked the artist to create a piece, depicting Kate Moss as a combination of Venus, icon and mannequin - a goddess of the fashion industry.

London’s Opera Gallery 'MILF' by Edgar Askelovic.