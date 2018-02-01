The number of ambulances being turned away from A&E departments and having to divert to others has more than doubled in the past week.

A broken CT scanner at one hospital accounted for many of the 43 incidences in the last seven days, compared with 20 previously, NHS England said.

Weekly winter statistics show that the number of patients forced to wait in ambulances at A&E departments for more than half an hour were up from 11,000 the previous week to 11,100. Of these, 2,100 patients had to wait more than an hour to be seen after arriving at hospitals in England.