The first trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ has arrived, meaning Christmas has officially come early.

It’s fair to say this film is probably the most hotly-anticipated release of 2018, with an all-star (and all-female) leading cast, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina and - most importantly - Rihanna.

And in this new clip, fans get their first look at the heist that will take centre stage, as Sandra’s character, Debbie, rounds up a group of criminals to pull of a robbery at the Met Gala.

Rather than being a straight-up, ‘Ghostbusters’-style remake, ‘Ocean’s 8’ is a sequel everyone’s favourite George Clooney-led movies and Debbie is the sister of Danny Ocean.

The cast filmed scenes for ‘Ocean’s 8’ at this year’s Met Gala and Kim Kardashian is just one of the famous faces who will make a cameo.

However, there is one part of the trailer people haven’t immediately fallen in love with…