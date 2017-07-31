The incident occurred following a serious crash between a stolen car and a lorry on the motorway near Chigwell and Loughton at around 7pm on Friday night.

The pair, who were part of a group of “good Samaritans” who had stopped to assist, were left needing medical attention after the attack. However, it is not believed they will suffer any long term injuries.

An off-duty paramedic and police officer who stopped to help at the scene of a major car fire on the M11 were sprayed in the face with an “unknown substance” by “dangerous offenders”, police have reported.

The car then caught fire, causing a number of passing drivers to stop and offer help.

But it was an off-the-clock police officer and paramedic who were left needing assistance when the drivers of the stolen car sprayed an “unknown substance” in their faces.

The suspects then fled the scene in a white Vauxhall Astra which they stole from a member of the public at the scene of the crash. The car was later recovered in Dagenham, East London.

Luke Collison, chief superintendent for Essex Police, said a “significant” investigation has been launched into the “shocking incident”.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a paramedic in London was flagged down by three men and sprayed with a “noxious substance” in what she believed at the time to be an acid attack.

Speaking on Saturday, Collison said: “Last night, good Samaritans who witnessed a serious collision stopped to provide urgent medical care, and were met by two dangerous offenders and seriously assaulted.

“We are thankful that their injuries are not worse and that no other members of the public were seriously harmed.”