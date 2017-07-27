Warning: The video below is graphic.

One man has been killed and seven people were injured when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

Five of the injured are in critical condition and the other two are stable, fire officials said. The victims range in age from 13 to 41.

They added the man who was killed was one thrown from the Fire Ball ride on Wednesday at 7.19pm local time, the fair’s opening day.