If you really want to do some good though, why not donate your old coins to charity?

The deadline for spending the old £1 coin is just a week away ( though everyone still seems a little confused about this ), so it’s time to get rid of those round pounds.

Research by YouGov for the Royal Mint actually found that around 5% of the public was already planning on donating their leftover coins to a good cause, so here are some initiatives to consider...

Major banks and building societies will accept deposits of old coins after 15 October, although they are not required to indefinitely. No concrete cut-off date has been set.