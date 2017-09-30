All Sections
    30/09/2017 23:11 BST | Updated 30/09/2017 23:13 BST

    Old Street Tube Evacuated As Police Investigate Report Of 'Suspicious' Man And 'Bang' Noise

    Armed officers were at the scene.

    A London Underground station was evacuated as armed police descended to investigate reports of a man behaving suspiciously and a “bang” that was heard by “several people”.

    Metropolitan Police were called at around 9.20pm on Saturday to reports of the suspicious man on a train. 

    A huge police presence, including armed Met officers, around 15 vans outside the station and British Transport Police officers, was at the scene while the reports were investigated.

    An hour and a half after first report, police said the incident had been stood down and nothing was found.

    “Several people subsequently reported hearing a bang. No firearm or any other object was seen,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

    “There were no reported injuries. At this stage nothing suspicious has been found and the incident has now been stood down. 

    “There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

