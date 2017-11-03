Olivia Colman has shared her excitement ahead of joining the cast of ‘The Crown’, admitting that’s feeling slightly nervous ahead of her star turn as Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Olivia will take over from Claire Foy for series three.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Olivia has now revealed that she has spoken to her predecessor about the role, telling the website: “She’s lovely and she said I can call her anytime.”