Olivia Colman has shared her excitement ahead of joining the cast of ‘The Crown’, admitting that’s feeling slightly nervous ahead of her star turn as Queen Elizabeth II.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Olivia will take over from Claire Foy for series three.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Olivia has now revealed that she has spoken to her predecessor about the role, telling the website: “She’s lovely and she said I can call her anytime.”
Revealing how she’s feeling ahead of filming, Olivia admitted: “I’m just full of fear because you don’t want to be the one who screws it up.”
It’s believed that Olivia will play the monarch for two seasons of ‘The Crown’ - as Claire has - with a third actress taking on the part for the following two.
Further castings will be announced in due course.
While seasons five and six are yet to be commissioned, show creator Peter Morgan has previously said that he is aiming for the show to wrap after a sixth.
Claire Foy won universal praise for her performance in the first series of ‘The Crown’, bagging a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as a nomination in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at this year’s Emmys.