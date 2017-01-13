Olly Murs has reportedly pulled out of a performance slot at this year’s Brit Awards nominations party, after discovering that he’s not up for any gongs.

The former ‘X Factor’ star had been down to perform at the event, at which it will be announced who is up for a Brit this time around.

However, upon learning that he wasn’t among the nominated acts, Olly is said to have been so “gutted” that he cancelled his appearance.

Tommy Jackson via Getty Images Oly Murs

Now into the seventh year of his career as a popstar, Olly is yet to win a Brit, with six nominations under his belt.

He’s been nominated five times for British Single Of The Year for his songs ‘Please Don’t Let Me Go’, ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, ‘Troublemaker’, ‘Dear Darlin’’ and ‘Up’, as well as Best British Male in 2013, which went to singer/songwriter Ben Howard.

In November last year, Olly released his fifth album, ‘24 Hrs’, with lead single ‘You Don’t Know Love’ reaching number 15 in the UK singles chart.

This year’s Brit Awards nominations will be announced on Saturday (14 January).

HuffPost UK has contacted a Brit Awards spokesperson for comment.

