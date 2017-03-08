Olly Murs has publicly extended an olive branch to his estranged brother, insisting he wants to put their long-standing feud behind them.
The ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ singer fell out with his twin, Ben Hart, when he was still competing on ‘The X Factor’, after missing his brother’s wedding to attend a dress rehearsal.
Ben and Olly have been estranged for the past eight years, but the latter now says he wants to build bridges, claiming that not speaking to his brother is the “hardest thing” in his life.
Opening up to The Sun, Olly said: “Whenever we had an argument as kids, because we were twins, we’d go ‘ahhhh’, then sit and watch TV and we would just be normal again.
“We never held a grudge, we never fell out when we were at home, ever, it’s hard now not ever having your twin brother around to experience this life that I have now got, knowing that we used to have an argument or a disagreement and we’d just get over it and it would be fine.
“In my head I think that I really hope that the next time I see him, and I don’t know when that’s going to be, but I do hope that will be the case.”
He concluded: “It sounds weird but I hope we just sit in a room and go, ‘It was a bit of a silly eight years wasn’t it?’”
Ben recently revealed that he’d changed his surname in a bid to distance himself from his family, claiming: “I just wanted to move on.
“I couldn’t cope with it all – if I went into Barclays bank, I would be asked if I was Olly’s brother. I would just say ‘no’. If someone called me by [Murs] now I wouldn’t even turn around. Ben Hart. That’s my identity.”