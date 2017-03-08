Olly Murs has publicly extended an olive branch to his estranged brother, insisting he wants to put their long-standing feud behind them.

The ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ singer fell out with his twin, Ben Hart, when he was still competing on ‘The X Factor’, after missing his brother’s wedding to attend a dress rehearsal.

Ben and Olly have been estranged for the past eight years, but the latter now says he wants to build bridges, claiming that not speaking to his brother is the “hardest thing” in his life.