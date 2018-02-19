Olympian's Dad Cycles 10,000 Miles To Watch Son Compete In Winter Games

The parents of Swiss freestyle skier Mischa Gasser cycled a staggering 10,000 miles to watch their son take part in the winter Olympics.

Gasser’s dad, Guido Huwiler, 55, and his step-mum, Rita Ruttmann, set off from Zurich on their bikes and passed through 20 countries in total. They set off on 2 February 2017 and arrived in PyeongChang the week before their son was set to compete.