Olympic Gold Medalist Lizzy Yarnold Celebrated With Night Of 'Knitflixing'

Olympic Skeleton athlete Lizzy Yarnold would be forgiven for hitting the town hard after bagging gold at the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday, but she had other ideas.

The 29-year-old spent the evening watching Australian crime drama ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries’ on Netflix, while practising her knitting.

Once the activity of choice for our grandmas, knitting has seen a popularity boom across all ages in recent years, with a 2017 report from Mintel indicating a 12% rise in women doing some sort of needlecraft as a hobby in the past two years. The hobby has been linked to stress relief and boosting wellbeing, as well as improving the nation’s knitwear game. Now, there’s even a blog dedicated to knitflixing - aka watching Netflix while knitting - while more than 3,600 photos have been tagged #KnitFlix on Instagram.

Inspired by Lizzy’s unabashed love of the hobby, we asked knitting fans on Twitter whether ‘knitflixing’ is the ultimate way to have a night in. You answered with a resounding “yes”.