Coldplay provided one of the stand-out moments of the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (3 June) night, with their rendition of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.
The band performed the Oasis classic in memory of the 22 people who were killed in the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert last month.
The song is closely associated with the city, given it was written and performed by Liam and Noel Gallagher, who hail from Manchester.
As Coldplay offered their take on the song, its lyrics took on a new, poignant meaning in the wake of the attack.
However, just moments later, concert-goers were given an even bigger surprise when Liam Gallagher took to the stage to pay tribute to his hometown.
The former Oasis frontman performed two of the band’s classics, ‘Rock N Roll Star’ and ‘Live Forever’ in memory of those who perished in the attack, as well as singing solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’.
Ariana Grande also made a return to the stage for the first time since the terror attack with a masterclass of defiance, performing a string of her most famous hits.
Other acts who performed included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams and Little Mix.
All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.