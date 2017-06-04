Coldplay provided one of the stand-out moments of the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (3 June) night, with their rendition of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

The band performed the Oasis classic in memory of the 22 people who were killed in the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert last month.

The song is closely associated with the city, given it was written and performed by Liam and Noel Gallagher, who hail from Manchester.