One Love Manchester: How To Ensure You're Not Buying Fake Merchandise

Bootleggers have reportedly been taking advantage of people looking to donate money to the victims of the Manchester bombing and their families. Variety reports more than ten cease and desist notices have been issued to e-commerce websites, pedaling fake ‘One Love Manchester’ merchandise, including Etsy.

PA Wire/PA Images

In the wake of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on 22 May, in which 22 people were killed, the British Red Cross set up the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’. The project, in conjunction with Manchester City Council, is selling a variety of merchandise branded with Grande’s bunny-ear icon, including the jumper the star wore last night, which costs £40. But dozens of online vendors have begun selling unauthorised items, meaning that the proceeds from these purchases will not be donated to the charities and may instead be pocketed by private enterprises.

One Love Manchester Official merchandise.