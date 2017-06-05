One Love Manchester: How To Ensure You're Not Buying Fake Merchandise

Bootleggers have reportedly been taking advantage of people looking to donate money to the victims of the Manchester bombing and their families.
Variety reports more than ten cease and desist notices have been issued to e-commerce websites, pedaling fake ‘One Love Manchester’ merchandise, including Etsy.
In the wake of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on 22 May, in which 22 people were killed, the British Red Cross set up the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’.
The project, in conjunction with Manchester City Council, is selling a variety of merchandise branded with Grande’s bunny-ear icon, including the jumper the star wore last night, which costs £40.
But dozens of online vendors have begun selling unauthorised items, meaning that the proceeds from these purchases will not be donated to the charities and may instead be pocketed by private enterprises.
In order to ensure that you are not being sold fake apparel, which includes jumpers, t-shirts, hats and enamel pins, make sure you are shopping via the Universal Music Group website at onelovemanchester shop.
As the only official vendor of the products, you can be assured that your payment is earmarked as a donation.
A spokesperson from Etsy, told HuffPost UK: “Etsy takes intellectual property allegations and the integrity of our marketplace very seriously. We’re working with authorized parties to take action on takedown notices about allegedly infringing content generated by our sellers. Our Legal Response and Enforcement team acts expeditiously in accordance with our Intellectual Property Policy.”
The total amount raised since the Manchester attack has now surpassed the £10m mark, after the benefit concert raised over £2million in the three hours when it was aired on Sunday (4 June).
The fundraising gig, saw the likes of Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry perform.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.