Netflix is being held to ransom over the next season of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ by an internet hacker, who claims to have gained possession of the brand new episodes, and is threatening to leak them ahead of the planned air date.

‘The Dark Overlord’ claims to have stolen episodes from Season 5 of the hit drama, and has demanded an unspecified sum from the global streaming company.

Yesterday, he/she asserted that episodes 2-10 of the forthcoming series had already been uploaded to an illegal file-sharing service, following Netflix’s lack of response to demands.