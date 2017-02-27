Jennifer Aniston fought back tears as she paid an emotional tribute to Bill Paxton at the Oscars. The 89th Academy Awards took place just hours after it was announced the ‘Titanic’ and ‘Aliens’ actor had died from complications during surgery, aged 61. It meant he was left out of the traditional ‘In Memoriam’ part of Sunday (26 February) night’s ceremony, where Hollywood legends who have passed away in the last 12 months are remembered in a video montage.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Bill Paxton at the Oscars

As a result, Jennifer name checked Bill as she appeared on stage to introduce the VT, which also featured the vocals of singer Sara Barreilles. The former ‘Friends’ actress told viewers through tears: “As we celebrate together, we also take a moment to mourn the many legends we lost this past year. “Each and every one was a cherished member of our Hollywood family. As was beloved actor and friend who left us yesterday, Bill Paxton. All were loved and all will be missed.”

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Bill Paxton died due to complications during surgery

Bill’s family announced news of his death in statement on Sunday, which read: “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and film-maker. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.” On the big screen, he had a string of hits, including ’Twister’ and ’Titanic’, while on TV, he was the star of HBO’s polygamy drama ‘Big Love’, for which he received three Golden Globe nominations. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his role in the mini-series ‘Hatfields and McCoys’. Other films on his long resume included his breakthrough role in ‘The Terminator’, ‘Weird Science’, ‘Aliens’, ‘Predator 2’, ‘True Lies’ and ‘Apollo 13’.