All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/02/2017 08:45 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 13:47 GMT

    Oscars 2017: PricewaterhouseCoopers Claim Responsibility For Best Film Gaffe, Admitting They Gave Out Wrong Envelope

    'We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.'

    PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm who tally the Oscar ballots, has admitted it is responsible for the almighty gaffe that saw ‘La La Land’ handed the gong for Best Picture

    In a moment that has already gone down in the history of the Academy Awards, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced ‘La La Land’ as the winner at Sunday (26 February) night’s ceremony, only for it to be revealed half way through their acceptance speech that ‘Moonlight’ had actually won. 

    Image Group LA via Getty Images
    'La La Land' was mistakenly handed the Oscar for Best Picture

    PwC has now issued a statement on the debacle, revealing they handed Warren and Faye the wrong envelope to present the award with. 

    They also confirmed an investigation is currently underway to establish how the gaffe happened. 

    They said: “We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight’, ‘La La Land’, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture.

    “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

    They added: “We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    There was a big commotion on stage as bosses tried to sort out the gaffe

    Warren made an attempt to explain what had happened while still on stage, telling the audience: “I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, ‘La La Land.’

    “That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

    After that monumental cock-up was sorted out, ‘Moonlight’ left the ceremony with three Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

    Meanwhile, ‘La La Land’ went home with six gongs, including one for Damien Chazelle, who became the youngest ever recipient of Best Director gong, as well as Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Musical Score, Best Song, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

    Click here to see the full list of 2017 Oscar winners. 

    Oscars 2017: All The Pictures From Inside The Ceremony
    MORE:ukfilmOscarsWarren BeattyPrice Waterhouse

    Conversations