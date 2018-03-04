Awards season reaches its climax tonight (Sunday 4 March) as Hollywood plays host to the big one - yes, it’s the Oscars.

Film royalty will gather at LA’s Dolby Theatre as they battle it out for the most prestigious accolades in the industry at the 90th Academy Awards.

But before the ceremony gets underway, there’s the small matter of the red carpet.

And while this year’s Oscars are set to be one of the most poignant in the Academy’s history, in light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements which have highlighted sexual harassment in Hollywood, the red carpet will not feature another ‘blackout’.

At other ceremonies this awards season, including the Baftas and the Golden Globes, stars had worn all black to help spread awareness of the movements, but Oscars bosses previously confirmed this would not be repeated.

Among those expected on the red carpet include nominees Frances McDormand, Daniel Kaluuya, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Allison Janney, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington, Sam Rockwell, Mary J Blige and Margot Robbie.

Other attendees include Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis, Kelly Marie Tran, Zendaya, Mark Hamill, Helen Mirren, Gal Gadot and Lupita Nyong’o.

