‘Outlander’ star Richard Rankin has spilled the beans on what fans can expect from his increased role in the third series of the epic time-travelling drama.

The Scottish actor popped by the ‘BUILD’ studio on Thursday (7 September) to discuss its return to Amazon Prime, and how Roger Wakefield would have an increased role in the action, having previously made a small appearance in the last series.

Richard told HuffPost UK: “When we find Roger, he’s still in Inverness with Claire and Brianna, although his world has been totally turned upside down.

“All of a sudden for Roger and Brianna, time travel is a thing people do, and the girl he has fallen in love with, it turns out her father is not her father, and is an 18th century legendary warrior.

“There’s a lot going on for Roger, and when we find him, he’s trying to help Claire find Jamie and investigating what happened to him in the past. And he’s also still helping Brianna through her hissy fits.”

Richard Rankin plays Roger Wakefield on 'Outlander'

On what we can expect from the “breathtaking” first episode, he added: “There’s so much good stuff in it.

“We saw episode one when we were over in San Diego for Comic Con, and the start of it is breathtaking. It really sets the tone for the rest of the season, and there’s some beautiful stuff between Sam [Heughan] and Caitriona [Balfe, who play Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall respectively].

“The first 10 minutes had the hairs on my arms standing up.”