Over Half Of Disabled People Have Been Bullied At Work, Charity Finds

Over half of disabled people have experienced bullying or harassment at work because of their impairments, research by a disability charity has revealed.

Some 53 percent have been bullied and 58 percent feel at risk of losing their jobs, according to a survey of 501 disabled people by charity Scope.

One in five of the survey’s respondents hid their disability from their employer, and one in eight said they had been overlooked for a promotion.

Labour’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Debbie Abrahams said the findings showed the Government was failing to support disabled workers.

“Ministers must do far more to ensure that disabled people are treated with dignity and respect in the workplace,” she said.