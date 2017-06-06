BBC Three is continuing its mission to tell “stories that matter” with a brand new series based on vlogs, exploring the disturbing subject of anorexia.

Kay Mellor (who previously wrote ‘Band of Gold’, ‘The Syndicate’, ‘In The Club’) will executive produce ‘Overshadowed’, based on Eva O’Connor’s award-winning play, which tells the story of a young Irish vlogger called Imogene (Michelle Fox), whose life spirals out of control following her encounter with ‘the monster of anorexia personified’.

Filming has already begun on the series, which will take the form of eight 10-minute vlogs showing Imogene’s perspective, as her life changes and her mental state becomes increasingly fragile.