Oxfam Admits It Rehired Worker Dismissed Over Haiti Sexual Misconduct

Oxfam has said that a man it dismissed over sexual misconduct allegations in Haiti in 2011 was subsequently hired by the charity as a consultant in Ethiopia later that year.

The charity called this decision “a serious error and should never have happened”.

It comes after it was revealed Oxfam workers had used prostitutes in Haiti after the devastating earthquake there, some of whom may have been underage. The charity denies claims it tried to cover up the scandal.

This week Penny Lawrence, Oxfam’s deputy chief executive who was the charity’s international programmes director when the alleged sexual abuse happened, resigned.