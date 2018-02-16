The head of Oxfam International has said she will be appointing an independent commission to investigate claims of sexual exploitation.

Executive director Winnie Byanyima promised to root out any wrongdoing at the charity and provide justice for anyone abused by its staff.

In an interview with the BBC, Byanyima apologised for the scandal which has seen the charity accused of concealing findings of an inquiry into claims staff used prostitutes while delivering aid in Haiti in 2011.

“I’m appointing a high-level commission, independent commission that will look into our culture and our practices and make recommendations to make us stronger at protecting our people,” she said, according to the Press Association.

“We are going to create a vetting system.”

She added: “I’m really inviting anyone who has been a victim of abuse by anyone in our organisation to come forward.

“I’m here for all the women who have been abused, I want them to come forward and for justice to be done for them.”

Byanyima admitted that the charity had “a problem”, but added that the majority of its 10,000 staff worldwide were “people of values”.