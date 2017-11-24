She told HuffPost UK: “I was walking towards Oxford Street Station and Carnaby Street was just completely empty and everyone was hiding in the stores, no one knew what was going on.
“And then all of a sudden we just saw a flood of people just running. So I quickly just ran into the closest Pret and to begin with everyone was calm but we suddenly just saw more people running down from Carnaby Street.
“So they locked the doors and just told everyone to get down on the ground and keep away from the windows.”
Big thank you to the team at @Pret Oxford Circus for acting so fast and keeping us all safe.
Melina Michael-Ings, 40, who lives with her partner and two children in Brown Hart Gardens behind Bond Street, was walking to get a pint of milk at the tube station when she saw people running.
“I was just going to get a pint of milk. I saw people running. My first thought was ‘this is a bit extreme for Black Friday’. It was confusing and I continued into Bond Street [Tube station] when I suddenly realised it was deserted, there were chairs on the floor and it felt really eery and strange. Then suddenly a swarm of people came up the escalators. A swarm. It was horrifying. The screams - they were running for lives and it felt like they were running from something.
“I got caught up in the crowds and everyone was screaming and it like we were being chased but I don’t know that we were. I had to climb over the gates to get into my home because it was all blocked off. It felt like we were being chased. There’s still people screaming and running past my window and hiding in the back yard. There’s Japanese tourists hiding in my backyard. I live here, I have somewhere to hide, most people don’t.”
The police are clearly doing amazing work at Oxford Circus right now. And might I suggest the rest of us spend some time reporting any tweets that are irresponsibly spreading fear and hate rather than support and information? 👏
Several people are reporting seeing people running into shops away from the underground station, with others reporting the area is on “lockdown”.
We're in the @BuzzFeedUK office which is close to Oxford Circus. We can hear sirens and saw people running and sheltering in shops. It's not clear what has happened - police and British Transport Police are attending. Please don't retweet rumours, it doesn't help anyone.
Dotti Irving, who was shopping in Fenwicks on Bond Street at the time, told HuffPost UK: “I was just about to leave when a whole stream of people came rushing in looking utterly berserk and shocked. A woman was crying and shouting ‘there’s been a bomb, there’s been an explosion’.
“The doorman instantly shut the door and I thought ’if there’s a bomb or someone coming down Bond Street, I don’t want to be in Fenwicks. So I went out of the side door and just rushed down Bond Street and every so often there would be a raft of 200-300 people rushing down the street shrinking and screaming and falling over, pushing each over. That was the horrible bit.
“I called my daughter and she said ‘get into a building’, so I went into Browns in Maddox Street where they were taking everybody in, everyone was really super. We were really looked after. They didn’t want us to leave until we got the all-clear. It was absolutely coming together, it’s the old Blitz thing isn’t it? People talk to each other when they usually simply don’t in London.
“I saw a lot of people being knocked over by other people, a woman with a horrible gash on her head, somebody else was trampled but her boyfriend picked her up. Just sheer panic.”
Unclear what's going on around Oxford Circus but lots of people running away from the underground station, people screaming and running into shops, lots of sirens and police on streets.