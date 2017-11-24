Oxford Circus Tube station was evacuated on Friday evening amidst chaotic scenes after police were alerted to “a number of reports of shots fired”. Met Police including armed officers responded “as if [it was] terrorist related” but have since said their response “has now been stood down”. They added in a statement: “To date police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities. “If you sought shelter in a building please now leave, and follow the direction of police officers on the ground if you need assistance.” Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations now both reopened and all trains are stopping normally.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Armed police are on the scene.

So far the only reports of injuries are that sustained by one woman as she was leaving Oxford Circus station.

At this stage, we have received one report of a woman sustaining a minor injury when leaving Oxford Circus station. There are no other reported casualties. More updates to follow. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Video posted to social media showed chaotic scenes particularly around the area of the Selfridges store although they later confirmed the evacuation was precautionary.

Maddness in selfridges oxford street everyone stay safe #selfridges pic.twitter.com/gzCI7Y6ZnO — king (@Somalikingg) November 24, 2017

Naomi Mdudu found herself locked in a Pret a Manger after she saw a “flood of people just running”.

We're all locked in. They're not letting anyone in or out and all we can see are people running down the street — Naomi Mdudu (@NaomiMdudu) November 24, 2017

We've all been made to lie on the floor away from the windows — Naomi Mdudu (@NaomiMdudu) November 24, 2017

She told HuffPost UK: “I was walking towards Oxford Street Station and Carnaby Street was just completely empty and everyone was hiding in the stores, no one knew what was going on. “And then all of a sudden we just saw a flood of people just running. So I quickly just ran into the closest Pret and to begin with everyone was calm but we suddenly just saw more people running down from Carnaby Street. “So they locked the doors and just told everyone to get down on the ground and keep away from the windows.”

Big thank you to the team at @Pret Oxford Circus for acting so fast and keeping us all safe. — Naomi Mdudu (@NaomiMdudu) November 24, 2017

Melina Michael-Ings, 40, who lives with her partner and two children in Brown Hart Gardens behind Bond Street, was walking to get a pint of milk at the tube station when she saw people running. “I was just going to get a pint of milk. I saw people running. My first thought was ‘this is a bit extreme for Black Friday’. It was confusing and I continued into Bond Street [Tube station] when I suddenly realised it was deserted, there were chairs on the floor and it felt really eery and strange. Then suddenly a swarm of people came up the escalators. A swarm. It was horrifying. The screams - they were running for lives and it felt like they were running from something. “I got caught up in the crowds and everyone was screaming and it like we were being chased but I don’t know that we were. I had to climb over the gates to get into my home because it was all blocked off. It felt like we were being chased. There’s still people screaming and running past my window and hiding in the back yard. There’s Japanese tourists hiding in my backyard. I live here, I have somewhere to hide, most people don’t.”

The police are clearly doing amazing work at Oxford Circus right now. And might I suggest the rest of us spend some time reporting any tweets that are irresponsibly spreading fear and hate rather than support and information? 👏 — Robin Stevens (@redbreastedbird) November 24, 2017

HuffPost reporter Owen Bennett, who is down at Bond St, said he saw heavy duty police cars driving down the road towards a cordon. “After a few minutes where it seemed like nothing was happening there were screams and everyone started running and people then ran into buildings.” He said people inside the shops are mostly looking on their phones to find out what has happened, but there are a lot of confused tourists. Images are being shared on social media of Oxford Street being cordoned off during Friday evening rush hour and police on the scene.

Police are clearing crowds from London’s Oxford Circus pic.twitter.com/xvgI5iWnUS — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) November 24, 2017

Something happening on #oxfordcircus - Hope everyone is ok!!! pic.twitter.com/M5UQ1VNsNz — Charlotte Terry (@CharlotteTerry1) November 24, 2017

Oxford Circus tube station has been evacuated, police say they are responding to reports of an incident pic.twitter.com/J8ZbgHLgpR — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) November 24, 2017

Second round of running and screaming far more terrifying than first. Ppl dropped their shopping on the streets and bolted #oxfordcircus #oxfordstreet #london — Zahra Hankir (@ZahraHankir) November 24, 2017

Several people are reporting seeing people running into shops away from the underground station, with others reporting the area is on “lockdown”.

We're in the @BuzzFeedUK office which is close to Oxford Circus. We can hear sirens and saw people running and sheltering in shops. It's not clear what has happened - police and British Transport Police are attending. Please don't retweet rumours, it doesn't help anyone. — Louise Ridley (@LouiseRidley) November 24, 2017

Dotti Irving, who was shopping in Fenwicks on Bond Street at the time, told HuffPost UK: “I was just about to leave when a whole stream of people came rushing in looking utterly berserk and shocked. A woman was crying and shouting ‘there’s been a bomb, there’s been an explosion’. “The doorman instantly shut the door and I thought ’if there’s a bomb or someone coming down Bond Street, I don’t want to be in Fenwicks. So I went out of the side door and just rushed down Bond Street and every so often there would be a raft of 200-300 people rushing down the street shrinking and screaming and falling over, pushing each over. That was the horrible bit. “I called my daughter and she said ‘get into a building’, so I went into Browns in Maddox Street where they were taking everybody in, everyone was really super. We were really looked after. They didn’t want us to leave until we got the all-clear. It was absolutely coming together, it’s the old Blitz thing isn’t it? People talk to each other when they usually simply don’t in London. “I saw a lot of people being knocked over by other people, a woman with a horrible gash on her head, somebody else was trampled but her boyfriend picked her up. Just sheer panic.”

Unclear what's going on around Oxford Circus but lots of people running away from the underground station, people screaming and running into shops, lots of sirens and police on streets. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) November 24, 2017

We have been locked in Zara Oxford circus until “the situation is under control” - said an announcement after people panicked and ran for cover into the changing rooms — Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) November 24, 2017