How An 'Altercation' Between Two Men Turned Black Friday Into Mass Panic On London’s Oxford St

Simon Dawson / Reuters People flee down Oxford Street on Friday evening after police responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:30pm.

Panic and confusion descended on Oxford Street on Friday evening as reports of gunfire in one of country’s busiest shopping districts sparked mass evacuations and a huge armed police response. Police responded “as if [it was] terrorist related” but just after 10pm revealed the incident at Oxford Circus Tube station that sparked the chaos was merely caused by an “altercation” between two men. And in the 90 or so minutes that the security alert lasted on Black Friday night - one of the year’s busiest shopping days - the 16 people that were treated for minor injuries were actually hurt trying to leave the area. But the alert, which began just after 4:30pm, was long enough for a national newspaper to report a completely unsubstantiated incident based on a two-week-old tweet...

Daily Mail one of the UK’s biggest newspaper tweeted about a lorry ploughing into people at Oxford Circus, then deleted it when it turns out to be fake news. Well that’s one way to spread a rumor. pic.twitter.com/nULu0G4lbe November 24, 2017

... and a pop star to report a blow-by-blow account that aptly demonstrated both the perils of social media in a crisis, yet also the genuine and understandable terror felt by thousands caught up in the rush hour scare.

Taking Olly Murs off my "Credible Breaking News Sources" list. pic.twitter.com/Y7BxIdMfoq — Patrick Smith (@psmith) November 24, 2017

Here’s how the evening unfolded:

Simon Dawson / Reuters An armed officer standing guard near a cordon during the incident.

‘GUNSHOTS!’ At 4:37pm police responded to reports of shots fired at Oxford Circus Tube station.

Just walking up the escalator at Oxford Circus, some people came running up and now armed bobbies coming from all directions? #BlackFriday #bbc — Runar G. Peters (@runarpet) November 24, 2017

Four minutes later the British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they were responding and were on the scene. At this point there was no official public indication of the nature of the incident.

Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it. Follow @BTP for updates. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

The first talk of gun fire began to emerge a few minutes later, although whether or not it was heard firsthand or, as many of the tweets suggest, it was based on rumours is difficult to ascertain.

Huge stampede of people up Great Titchfield fleeing Oxford Circus and people talking of gunshots. Like a scene from a film. — mark perkins (@thatmarkperkins) November 24, 2017

It sounded like it was a gunshot from far away but I can’t say for sure. A lotttttt of people were saying they definitely heard the gunshots https://t.co/Pnt4KTSe9Q — Fifi Anicah (@FifiAnicah) November 24, 2017

THE STAMPEDE Within just a few minutes panic had swept Oxford Street and shoppers, workers and tourists alike ran for cover.

Including pop star Olly Murs.

Fuck everyone get out of @Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

Journalist Naomi Mdudu found herself locked in a Pret a Manger after she saw a “flood of people just running”.

We're all locked in. They're not letting anyone in or out and all we can see are people running down the street — Naomi Mdudu (@NaomiMdudu) November 24, 2017

She told HuffPost UK: “I was walking towards Oxford Street Station and Carnaby Street was just completely empty and everyone was hiding in the stores, no one knew what was going on. “And then all of a sudden we just saw a flood of people just running. So I quickly just ran into the closest Pret and to begin with everyone was calm but we suddenly just saw more people running down from Carnaby Street.”

Peter Nicholls / Reuters A woman stumbles as people run down Oxford Street on Friday night.

THE POLICE RESPONSE The Met Police and the British Transport Police responded “as if [it was] terrorist related” meaning armed officers and cordons were swiftly in place.

HuffPost reporter Owen Bennett, who was at Bond St, said he saw armed police cars driving down the road towards a cordon. “After a few minutes where it seemed like nothing was happening there were screams and everyone started running and people then ran into buildings.”

Our officers are on the scene at #OxfordCircus tube station with @BTP Please avoid the Oxford Circus area whilst we deal with the incident. More info asap — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

Fifteen minutes later BTP confirmed they had responded to reports of gunfire made at 16:37.

At 16:37 we were called to Oxford Street Tube following reports of shots fired. Armed officers from BTP and @metpoliceuk are on scene working to establish exactly what happened. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

THE MEDIA SWINGS INTO ACTION The first media reports were filed shortly after 5pm and detailed the reports of gunfire and the “terror-related” response.

Reports of shots fired at London's Oxford Circus and police responding "as if terror related" - no casualties seen https://t.co/kXwOWWb5kn — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 24, 2017

FAKE NEWS SPREADS Perhaps the most grievous social media error was made by the Mail Online, which reported a lorry had ploughed into pedestrians. The article quoted a tweet which said as much, however...

#oxfordstreet There is a lorry stopped on the pavement in Oxford street, police all around it and blood on the floor, it's definitely the aftermath of something maybe just a crash but nothing on the news... Anyone have a clue? — Dan Smallbone (@DanSmallbone) November 14, 2017

... as Mr Smallbone later pointed out himself.

This tweet is from 10 days ago this has nothing to do with now — Dan Smallbone (@DanSmallbone) November 24, 2017

The Mail Online was roundly condemned.

Daily Mail tweeting about lorry ploughing into people at Oxford Circus, then delete it when it turns out to be unfounded. Talk about unhelpfully spreading rumours... and this from one of our biggest newspapers! — Mark Ablett (@mark_ablett) November 24, 2017

Also adding to the confusion were the usual suspects, jumping to conclusions about the perpetrators of an attack that may or may not have even happened at this point.

Twitter These tweets from Tommy Robinson were later deleted.

A writer for notorious conspiracy website Infowars gave a running commentary on “out of control” London and then, without any hint of irony, had a go at the Mail Online for reporting “before any facts are known”.

Eyewitness says Oxford Street incident is gang related. London crime out of control. https://t.co/Iqsjsr3jDQ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 24, 2017

Stampedes, screaming, people locked in buildings to escape.



Whether gang related crime or terror (both out of control in London), this is how we are "carrying on as normal". — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 24, 2017

The obsession with reporting definitively what happened first before any facts are known never ends well. https://t.co/bHrRlmh9ih — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 24, 2017

MEANWHILE IN SELFRIDGES... About a mile from Oxford Street Tube, questions were beginning to emerge over just what happened inside the massive London department store.

Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office... but people screaming and running towards exits! — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

Evacuating store now!!! Fuck heart is pounding — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

ASSESSING THE SITUATION The next 30 minutes or so saw police take the precaution of keeping people away from the area whilst they attempted to figure out what had caused the alarm.

Please continue to avoid the Oxford Street and Regent Street area. If you are in the area, go into a building and stay inside until further notice.



Oxford Circus and Bond Street Tube remain shut @metpoliceuk @TfL — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

On the ground, those caught up in the panic had little idea what was going on and reporters talking to them by phone found themselves in the odd situation of updating them on the situation. Dotti Irving, who was shopping in Fenwicks on Bond Street at the time, told HuffPost UK: “The doorman instantly shut the door and I thought ’if there’s a bomb or someone coming down Bond Street, I don’t want to be in Fenwicks. So I went out of the side door and just rushed down Bond Street and every so often there would be a raft of 200-300 people rushing down the street shrinking and screaming and falling over, pushing each over. That was the horrible bit. “I called my daughter and she said ‘get into a building’, so I went into Browns in Maddox Street where they were taking everybody in, everyone was really super. We were really looked after. They didn’t want us to leave until we got the all-clear. It was absolutely coming together, it’s the old Blitz thing isn’t it? People talk to each other when they usually simply don’t in London. “I saw a lot of people being knocked over by other people, a woman with a horrible gash on her head, somebody else was trampled but her boyfriend picked her up. “Just sheer panic.”

At 5:42pm, little under an hour after the incident began, police revealed they had not found any evidence of gunshots.

We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

BACK IN SELFRIDGES... A clearly shocked Murs was still trying to understand what had caused the panic.

Being told no shots in Selfridges! Have no idea the whole store went crazy! — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

I’m safe and in hotel with loads of people! So many different stories flying around just hope everyone is safe 🙏🏻 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

IT’S OFFICIALLY ALL OVER At 7:04pm the Met Police stood down their response, cordons were lifted and the affected tube stations were reopened.

Our response on #OxfordStreet has now been stood down. If you sought shelter in a building please now leave, and follow the direction of police officers on the ground if you need assistance — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

And grateful Londoners were quick to praise the response of the police.

THE CAUSE Just after 10pm, the BTP revealed the incident at Oxford Circus Tube that sparked the mass evacuation was caused by an “altercation” between two men.

We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with following the incident at Oxford Circus earlier today.



Anyone with information, big or small, should get in touch by texting us on 61016. https://t.co/h71UlCqxFa pic.twitter.com/mRd8k2YIMq — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

It was also confirmed the only reported injuries during the event were caused by the panic itself and not any incident the police were responding to. Nine people were taken to hospital, another seven were treated at the scene.

Following the Oxford Circus incident earlier we treated several patients who sustained injuries whilst leaving the area and discharged 7 patients at the scene and took 9 patients to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Kyap01p4Gu — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 24, 2017

For the stunned Murs, the evening wasn’t quite over. Perhaps in a sign London was returning to normal, as his name quickly replaced the “Oxford Street” trend itself.

I adore how we've gone from mass panic and potential terrorist attack to everything fine while mercilessly mocking Olly Murs in an hour. I love Britain. — Laurie (@haurielooper) November 24, 2017

I work near Oxford Circus and still can't believe how lucky I was. If I'd left work ten minutes earlier, I might have seen Olly Murs. — #GiggsOut (@BenDudley010) November 24, 2017

Plenty of other people also leapt to his defence.

It's disgusting the amount of abuse Olly Murs is receiving, many people, including my brother, also heard what sounded something very similar to gunfire at Oxford Circus. The hysteria was caused prior his tweet, he simply said what he was witnessing like others — Jay Carrington (@PookiepopBlog) November 24, 2017

Not being funny but if you were in a crowded shop and you heard what sounded like gunshots you would panic too and posting tweets on Twitter may help people avoid the area so how about we all say well done to Olly Murs for taking the time to warn people of a potential incident👏 — Katieeee💫 (@ohitskatieeee) November 24, 2017

LATEST: Murs spent the later evening locked in a heated debate with Piers Morgan but the pair appear to have made friends.

Stop tweeting mate @ollyofficial. Nothing happened. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2017

Listen piers! I was shopping and then all of sudden the whole place went mad, I mean crazy people running & screaming towards exits. We found a small office to hide to which loads of staff and people were saying there was shots fired. If you was there you’d have understood mate. https://t.co/mnZBTSLod4 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

No. You listen, Olly. When you have millions of followers be very careful what you tweet. There were no shots, in fact nothing happened at all. So you stirred extra needless panic by tweeting false information. https://t.co/6L3xTBlwuA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2017

No you listen Piers.. your comments are unfair mate. It’s Easy to say now it was nothing but in a state of shock and panic I was trying to make people aware of what was happening. Which I was lend to believe by staff and customers that someone was shooting. https://t.co/qFJRfOpqJk — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017