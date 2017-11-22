Oxygen Supply For Missing Argentine Submarine To Run Out Today

The search for a missing Argentine submarine and its 44-member crew is growing ever more tense amid fears the vessel is running low on oxygen. While calmer seas have aided the hunt, there have been few clues about its location, a navy spokesman said. On Wednesday morning there were unconfirmed reports that the US Navy had detected a heat signature corresponding to a metallic object such as a submarine some 300km off the coast of Puerto Madryn. While the development is positive, it is not enough evidence to determine if the detected object is the missing submarine.

Handout . / Reuters The Argentine military submarine ARA San Juan photographed in 2014

Argentinian national newspaper Clarin cites sources who claim fleets had been sent to investigate at “full speed”, but the news has not yet been corroborated officially. The ARA San Juan was en route from Ushuaia, the world’s southernmost city, to its base in Mar del Plata and was about 480km off the coast when it gave its last location on Wednesday, soon after reporting an electrical malfunction.

If the German-built submarine had sunk or was otherwise unable to rise to the surface since it sent its last signal, it would be winding down its seven-day oxygen supply. “Oxygen is a permanent worry. Every day that passes is more critical,” naval commander Gabriel Galeazzi said at an evening news conference in Mar del Plata.

Marcos Brindicci / Reuters The base where the submarine sailed from in Mar del Plata, Argentina