The death of Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond has prompted people to fondly remember his creation as a symbol of refuge and compassion, as the country argues over how to deal with refugees.

The image of the bear who comes to London after an earthquake forces him to leave his native Peru was adopted by many of those advocating Britain do more to welcome the influx of refugees trying to get in more generously.

RIP Michael Bond pic.twitter.com/TtN7Pmh2pF — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) June 28, 2017

Bond’s death at 91 was announced on Wednesday, the same day Lord Dubs urged the Government not to scrap a pledge to take in thousands of children refugees stranded in camps across Europe.

A wave of people mourned Bond and celebrated his creation, with one person saying Paddington Bear reminded him of a “more welcoming Britain”.

Oxford immigration academics called Paddington “Britain’s most famous fictional migrant”.

Michael Bond, creator of Britain's most famous fictional migrant - Paddington Bear - has died aged 91 https://t.co/95PchxbGW2 — MigrationObservatory (@MigObs) June 28, 2017

Immigration lawyer Colin Yeo called Paddington “quintessentially English and yet also a refugee”.

Very sad news. Paddington is a marvellous creation, both quintessentially English and yet also a refugee. https://t.co/luAQMjSmD8 — Colin Yeo (@ColinYeo1) June 28, 2017

While others called him “the immigrant everyone loved”.

Farewell Michael Bond - father of Paddington- the immigrant everyone loved. 😢#paddington — anita anand (@tweeter_anita) June 28, 2017

Paddington Bear is a brilliant story about an immigrant trying to find a new home in a strange country. RIP Michael Bond you fantastic human — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 28, 2017

We fell in love with Paddington, a refugee, an immigrant. #RefugeeDay https://t.co/qJ8xwruUcM — Gerri Hastings (@Gerbelean) June 28, 2017

I await the people complaining about others referencing Paddington's immigrant status. We mourn both Michael Bond and more welcoming Britain pic.twitter.com/P0PmHVuU1P — LetsNotLeave (@localnotail) June 28, 2017

Bond, who created the character in 1958, said Paddington’s arrival at the London station was inspired by his memories of children arriving at Reading Station having been evacuated from London during the Second World War.

“They all had a label round their neck with their name and address on and a little case or package containing all their treasured possessions,” he told The Guardian in a 2014 interview.