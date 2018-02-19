Endangered Pangolins Are Being Smuggled For Meat By Criminal Organisations

In the last decade pangolins have become the most illegally trafficked mammals in the world, with over 300 poached every single day. But until now very little was known about the booming trade as it went on under the radar. The scaly anteaters (now considered endangered) are prized for their meat, a delicacy in China and Vietnam, and their scales, which are used in Asian medicine. For the first time a Scottish study, conducted by Stirling University, highlights the “worrying” link between the trade and Asian industrial workers on the African continent.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images One of 101 pangolins rescued from smuggling that Officer of the Natural Resources Conservation Centre (BBKSDA) Riau received from the Indonesian Naval Army on 25 October 2017 .

The team of researchers found that animal traffickers are taking advantage of remote ivory trade routes out of central Africa. Although the international trade of pangolins - a solitary nocturnal animal - has been banned since 2016, they found that officials are not being successful at stopping the trade because they are targeting the wrong trading routes. The animals are not being transported via traditional meat trade chains, but instead across remote forest borders normally used by ivory traders. The team visited rural communities across Gabon (one of the trading hotspots) and spoke with local communities who are permitted to consume the animals for food. Dr Katharine Abernethy, of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, who led the work, said: “Local subsistence hunters are probably not the primary suppliers - this is likely to be criminal hunting organisations, possibly those who are also trading in ivory in the region, as the demand markets are similar.”

A Pangolin