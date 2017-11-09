The father of man who was left almost completely paralysed after an acid attack has told a court how his son spelled out the name of his attacker using just his tongue. Mark van Dongen ended his own life in a euthanasia clinic 15 months after suffering such serious injuries he was paralysed from the head down. His ex-girlfriend Berlinah Wallace, 48, denies murder and throwing a corrosive fluid with the intention to burn, main, disfigure, disable or do GBH, following the incident in Bristol in 2015.

SWNS Mark van Dongen ended his life in a euthanasia clinic 15 months after the attack

Van Dongen’s father Cornelius – also known as Kees – attended the trial at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday. Using a Dutch interpreter, Kees told the jury his son had been raised in Holland and came to England when he was 22, firstly as a student and then graduating as a civil engineer. Kees said: “I knew he was HIV positive and took medication for that, which was entirely under control. His health and mental health was 100 per cent.” Kees travelled straight from Belgium to the UK after the incident and spent four months learning to communicate with his son, via a sheet of paper with the alphabet on for van Dongen to indicate letters with his tongue.

SWNS Cornelius van Dongen appeared at the trial at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday

The 29-year-old used that alphabet to spell “Berlinah”, when asked who had attacked him, Kees told the court. He said that when his son regained speech, he claimed he was in bed when Wallace, shouted: “She will not have my life! If I cannot get it no-one else will get it!” Wallace, who is South African, is alleged to have carried out the attack out of jealousy after the couple split up and van Dongen began seeing another woman, the court heard. Van Dongen lost a leg, his left eye and most of the sight in his right eye following the attack. Kees explained there had been a time after the attack when he would hold his son’s hand and upon asking him if he could feel it, van Dongen would reply by tickling him. But as time passed his son lost the use of his arm and fingers, which made him “incredibly disappointed,” he told the court. The jury was told van Dongen had a tube in his throat for a long time, which had to be taken out when he was transferred to a burns department for physiotherapy.

SWNS Berlinah Wallace denies murder and applying a corrosive substance

“He was looking forwards to the physiotherapy, that is what mattered to him. It was a big step forward,” Kees recalled. He added: “He wanted to stay in England, he was always happy in England and met a girlfriend here.” After hospital treatment in 2016 Mark was transferred to a care home in Gloucester with 24/7 care, the court heard. Kees said: “He wanted to return to a normal life, that is what he wanted. He wanted me to return to work. He called me and he was very distressed. So I got in my car and drove straight to Bristol. (from Belgium) “I thought I would spend an hour napping in my car. I heard Mark scream so I rang the bell and at one point they opened the door. Mark was lying there in his own faeces and no-one wanted to help him. I go towels from my car and washed him.”

SWNS An artist's impression of Wallace at Bristol Crown Court