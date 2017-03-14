Despite the sleepless nights and feeling like you never have time to yourself, you’ll be pleased to know that rather than shortening your lifespan, being a parent means you’re likely to live longer.

Research published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health found that by the age of 60, the difference in life expectancy of parents compared to childless adults may be as much as two years.

The researchers tracked the lifespan of Swedish men (704,481) and women (725,290) born between 1911 and 1925, from the age of 60 onwards, using national registry data.

After taking into account influential factors, the risk of death was lower among those who had at least one child, than they were among those who were childless - and more so among men than women.