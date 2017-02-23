Parents Urged To Spend 60 Seconds Learning First Aid Which Could Save Their Child's Life

Parents are being urged to spend just one minute learning first aid skills, which could ultimately save their child’s life in the future.
Channel Mum, an online video parenting community, has teamed up with St John Ambulance to deliver 60-second first aid videos covering choking, burns, allergies, CPR and fevers.
The online first aid course was released after Channel Mum found out that almost a quarter of parents have no child first aid knowledge.
In their survey of 2,000 parents, only 31% said they would be confident aiding a baby or child with first aid.
“These videos are a great starting point for parents’ first aid knowledge and highlight how easy and quick it is to learn these essential life-saving skills,” said Isobel Kearl, national training officer at St John Ambulance.
“Once parents know what to do, they have the confidence to take action quickly and are able to act if needed.”
The survey also revealed just 42% of parents had a first aid kit, even though one in five (21%) had been in a situation where they needed to give a child emergency first aid.
Overall the most frightening first aid scenario for parents is choking, with 53% of mums and dads saying it is their biggest fear.
Almost a quarter (23%) of mums and dads have faced the reality of their child choking.
The free-to-watch video series includes expert tips from GP Dr Dawn Harper and real-life experiences from mum vloggers Charlie O’Brien, Nilly Dahlia and Kate Murnane. The videos cover first aid techniques as well as signs and symptoms of common illnesses.
Siobhan Freegard, founder of Channel Mum said: “Giving first aid to a baby or child can be frightening, but not as frightening as not knowing what to do.
“We want to reassure parents they can learn first aid basics quickly, that could make all the difference if their child or someone else’s falls ill.”
As well as the videos, Channel Mum and St John Ambulance have written out tips for parents to learn - most taking under 60 seconds to check or carry out.
CHOKING:
* Always cut food lengthways not across.
* Keep handbags out of reach - kids commonly choke on money and pen lids.
* If your child is choking, never poke inside their mouth as this could push the blockage further down.
* Never leave a small child unattended.
BURNS:
* Any burn bigger than your child’s palm needs urgent medical attention.
* Put burns into cold water for at least 10 minutes.
* Cover in clingfilm to keep sterile before getting help.
* Remove loose clothing but if clothes ‘stick’, leave them on until help arrives.
ALLERGIES:
* Have a supply of anti-histamines in your home first aid kit.
* Weaning? Be aware allergies can show up this early.
* Rash? Treat it yourself with anti-histamines.
* Swollen lips or tongue? Get to hospital.
FEVER:
* Under six months? 38C is a fever.
* Over six months? It’s 39C.
* Never treat children with aspirin - check the medicine label.
* Child not getting better after 72 hours? Get medical attention fast.
CPR:
* Remember - ABC - Airways, Breathing, Circulation.
* Start with five ‘rescue breaths’.
* Then 30 compressions, then two rescue breaths and repeat until help arrives or child breathes.
* Use ‘Nelly the Elephant’ as your timing guide. At least 120 compression a minute.
SEIZURES:
* Also called febrile convulsions. Most are caused by a fast-rising temperature.
* If your child has a seizure, place them gently on the floor and clear space around them.
* If the seizure lasts more than two minutes, get medical help.
* If your child has a seizure but doesn’t have a temperature, get medical help.
MENINGITIS AND SEPSIS:
* Don’t wait for the rash - learn the other signs. Meningitis symptoms include joint and limb pain, light sensitivity, blotchy pale skin, flu-like illness and cold hands and feet. Babies may have a high-pitched cry.
* Sepsis can happen from any infection - be aware. Signs include no wet nappy for 12 hours, vomiting, convulsions, feeling cold, not feeding and hard to wake.
View all the 60-second first aid videos here.