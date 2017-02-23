Parents Urged To Spend 60 Seconds Learning First Aid Which Could Save Their Child's Life

Parents are being urged to spend just one minute learning first aid skills, which could ultimately save their child’s life in the future.

Channel Mum, an online video parenting community, has teamed up with St John Ambulance to deliver 60-second first aid videos covering choking, burns, allergies, CPR and fevers.

The online first aid course was released after Channel Mum found out that almost a quarter of parents have no child first aid knowledge.

In their survey of 2,000 parents, only 31% said they would be confident aiding a baby or child with first aid.

“These videos are a great starting point for parents’ first aid knowledge and highlight how easy and quick it is to learn these essential life-saving skills,” said Isobel Kearl, national training officer at St John Ambulance.

“Once parents know what to do, they have the confidence to take action quickly and are able to act if needed.”