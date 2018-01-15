Parents Of Five-Year-Old In 'Racist' H&M Advert Have Protected Him From The Backlash

The parents of the five-year-old model pictured in the H&M advert that sparked controversy due to the slogan on his hoodie have said they’ve protected him from the global backlash.

Terry and Frank Mango, from Stockholm, Sweden, have moved out of their family home after the controversy. They said their son Liam has seen his photo on the internet, but sees it only as a positive thing.

“People should understand that we have children and we have an obligation to protect our children,” said Frank on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ on 15 January.

Terry added: “If I had a way to take this off I would take it off today. My son is very young. He’s not really aware of what’s happening. He’s aware that he’s a superstar and he believes people love him for his modelling job.”