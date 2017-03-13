Parents Let Toddler Use Potty In Middle Of Pub And People Aren't Happy

Parents have sparked outrage online after they let their toddler use a potty by their table in the middle of a pub.
A woman who was also in the pub saw what went on and took to Mumsnet to express her concern.
“Last night, having a meal at 7pm in a nice pub and a parent got their child to use the potty by their table,” user Todayistuesday wrote on 12 March.
“This isn’t normal, is it?! Am I being unreasonable to be shocked by what I saw?”
Parents responding on the thread were equally shocked.
“Gross and up there with changing a pooey nappy in your booth at a restaurant,” one person wrote. “Why not take the potty to the toilet and put the child there, they are learning to use the toilet, so parents should do that.”
Another parent commented on the thread: “Yeah, I would have complained to staff. Just repulsive.
“Also, why bother doing this since you have to take the potty to the toilet to empty it anyway?”
One mum added: “Horrific. I would have given the parent my best death stare in a ‘cannot believe you just did that’ way.”
Other phrases parents responding on the thread used included “just vulgar”, “they should have been thrown out”, “utterly gross” and “so unhygienic”.
The original poster then commented on the thread with more details, adding: “They had a potty with the liners so she tied the bag, then went and disposed of it. I thought about saying something to the staff or the people themselves - if it had been just our family I would have done.
“I was with my parents and I think they would have found it uncomfortable if I complained. To make matters worse, the boy really did look old enough to be able to get to a toilet.”
Others argued that there was a lot the restaurant could have done without her having to complain herself.
“They could have gone over and had a word, rather than turning a blind eye to a child take a dump in the dining room while other customers are eating,” one person wrote.
What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below, please.