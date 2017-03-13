Parents Let Toddler Use Potty In Middle Of Pub And People Aren't Happy

Parents have sparked outrage online after they let their toddler use a potty by their table in the middle of a pub.

A woman who was also in the pub saw what went on and took to Mumsnet to express her concern.

“Last night, having a meal at 7pm in a nice pub and a parent got their child to use the potty by their table,” user Todayistuesday wrote on 12 March.

“This isn’t normal, is it?! Am I being unreasonable to be shocked by what I saw?”

Parents responding on the thread were equally shocked.

“Gross and up there with changing a pooey nappy in your booth at a restaurant,” one person wrote. “Why not take the potty to the toilet and put the child there, they are learning to use the toilet, so parents should do that.”