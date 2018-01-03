Paris Hilton's Rock And 7 More Of The Most Outrageously Large Engagement Rings Ever Given

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who got engaged to actor and model Chris Zylka when he proposed during a romantic weekend away in Aspen.

The platinum split shank halo band features a 20 carat centre stone and two carats of smaller diamonds. It was designed by jeweller Michael Greene and reportedly cost a cool $2 million. The price is not surprising when you look at the size of that rock, though.

Hilton wasn’t shy about sharing her joy with her fans on social media and her engagement ring garnered much attention.

“Unbelievably beautiful,” one simply commented.