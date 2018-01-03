All Sections
    • STYLE

    Paris Hilton's Rock And 7 More Of The Most Outrageously Large Engagement Rings Ever Given

    Your Haribo ring could NEVER.

    03/01/2018 12:15 GMT

    Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who got engaged to actor and model Chris Zylka when he proposed during a romantic weekend away in Aspen. 

    The platinum split shank halo band features a 20 carat centre stone and two carats of smaller diamonds. It was designed by jeweller Michael Greene and reportedly cost a cool $2 million. The price is not surprising when you look at the size of that rock, though.

    Hilton wasn’t shy about sharing her joy with her fans on social media and her engagement ring garnered much attention.

    “Unbelievably beautiful,” one simply commented.  

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

    The heiress and entrepreneur also posted a photo of the proposal on Instagram, sharing her happy moment with her fans.

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

    But Hilton isn’t the first celebrity to possess a larger-than-life engagement ring and she won’t be the last.

    We’ve put together a line-up of some of the world’s most grandiose rings, all given in the name of love. 

    Side note: Notice the not-too-subtle parting of the hair as a way of flashing your love bling. Because one could only ever part their bangs with the third or fifth finger.

    • Mariah Carey
      Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    • Beyoncé
      Clive Brunskill via Getty Images
    • Kim Kardashian West
      Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    • Ciara
      David Becker via Getty Images
    • Victoria Beckham
      Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
    • Cardi B
      Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images
    • Elizabeth Taylor
      New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
      But, as demonstrated by queen of style Elizabeth Taylor, a grande ring doesn’t necessarily equate to grandiose-ness. And we’ll leave it there.

    Conversations