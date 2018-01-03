Paris Hilton's Rock And 7 More Of The Most Outrageously Large Engagement Rings Ever Given

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton, who got engaged to actor and model Chris Zylka when he proposed during a romantic weekend away in Aspen.
The platinum split shank halo band features a 20 carat centre stone and two carats of smaller diamonds. It was designed by jeweller Michael Greene and reportedly cost a cool $2 million. The price is not surprising when you look at the size of that rock, though.
Hilton wasn’t shy about sharing her joy with her fans on social media and her engagement ring garnered much attention.
“Unbelievably beautiful,” one simply commented.
The heiress and entrepreneur also posted a photo of the proposal on Instagram, sharing her happy moment with her fans.
But Hilton isn’t the first celebrity to possess a larger-than-life engagement ring and she won’t be the last.
We’ve put together a line-up of some of the world’s most grandiose rings, all given in the name of love.
Side note: Notice the not-too-subtle parting of the hair as a way of flashing your love bling. Because one could only ever part their bangs with the third or fifth finger.
-
Mariah CareyJason LaVeris via Getty Images
-
BeyoncéClive Brunskill via Getty Images
-
Kim Kardashian WestJason LaVeris via Getty Images
-
CiaraDavid Becker via Getty Images
-
Victoria BeckhamTony Barson Archive via Getty Images
-
Cardi BGustavo Caballero via Getty Images
-
Elizabeth TaylorNew York Daily News Archive via Getty Images