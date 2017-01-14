Paris Jackson has spoken out about Sky’s decision to shelve an episode of new comedy show ‘Urban Myths’, which saw Joseph Fiennes playing her father, Michael Jackson.
Last year, Sky made the announcement that Joseph would be playing the late King Of Pop, which immediately caused controversy due to the fact that the ‘American Horror Story’ actor is white.
Earlier this week, a new trailer revealed him in character for the first time, prompting Paris to speak out, admonishing the show and saying it “made her want to vomit”.
Since Sky’s announcement that they would be pulling the show from broadcast, following the backlash, Paris has now had her say on the matter once again.
She wrote on Twitter that she’d been “surprised” to hear her family’s feelings had been “taken into consideration, for once”, adding: “We all really do appreciate it more than y’all know.”
Paris isn’t the only member of the Jackson family to speak out about the decision, though, with MJ’s brother Tito Jackson also voicing his happiness that the show will not be aired.
Alongside a vintage snap of Michael in concert, he tweeted: “As I said it wasn’t comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy!”
The episode was set to focus on a supposed road trip thought to have been taken by Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in the wake of 9/11, when air travel in the US had been forbidden.
Stockard Channing had played Elizabeth Taylor, while Marlon Brando was played by actor (yes, actor, not astronomist) Brian Cox.