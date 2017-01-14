Last year, Sky made the announcement that Joseph would be playing the late King Of Pop, which immediately caused controversy due to the fact that the ‘American Horror Story’ actor is white.

Sky Arts Joseph Fiennes was a controversial casting choice

Since Sky’s announcement that they would be pulling the show from broadcast, following the backlash, Paris has now had her say on the matter once again.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Paris Jackson

She wrote on Twitter that she’d been “surprised” to hear her family’s feelings had been “taken into consideration, for once”, adding: “We all really do appreciate it more than y’all know.”

i'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know. https://t.co/MdOZgP3tD7 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

Paris isn’t the only member of the Jackson family to speak out about the decision, though, with MJ’s brother Tito Jackson also voicing his happiness that the show will not be aired.

Alongside a vintage snap of Michael in concert, he tweeted: “As I said it wasn’t comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy!”

Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard. As I said it wasn't comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy! pic.twitter.com/SfcPqAVguy — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 13, 2017

The episode was set to focus on a supposed road trip thought to have been taken by Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in the wake of 9/11, when air travel in the US had been forbidden.

Stockard Channing had played Elizabeth Taylor, while Marlon Brando was played by actor (yes, actor, not astronomist) Brian Cox.

Michael Jackson Style Evolution

Michael Jackson Style Evolution

1 of 33 1968 CIRCA 1968: R&B quintet 'Jackson 5' pose for a portrait in circa 1968. Clockwise from bottom left: Michael Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Share this slide:

