Armpit hair: we all have it. Some choose to shave it, others let it grow. Despite this pretty simple matter, there’s a group of people who can’t get over the fact that women choose to not shave their armpits. And Paris Jackson has had enough.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images

The 18-year-old defended her armpit hair after she received criticism over her choice to grow it. She had previously shared a selfie on Instagram stories proudly showing off her armpit hair, which she claimed had taken her two months to grow. But rather than being mature and, you know, not being sexist, a lot of people criticised her for it.

Paris Jackson / Instagram

In a separate Instagram post, she laughed off the hate she’d received. “I didn’t realise that people were going to get so upset over my armpit hair,” she said, according to Elle UK. “I didn’t realise that was such an issue. It is so funny.” Jackson added: “People are really mad. I wish I could post some of these responses. You can just tell how angry and infuriated these people are. “I love hair, and sweat, and BO. I f****** love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Get over it.” She later shared a sarcastic tweet about the (totally unnecessary) debacle, which said: “Wow she grows hair like every human being on the planet, what is she doing with her life.”

wow she grows hair like every human being on the planet, what is she doing with her life — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 25, 2017