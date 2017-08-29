Paris Jackson Smashes Body Hair Taboos By Sharing Photo Of Her Unshaven Legs

Paris Jackson has long fought back against societal beauty standards. Now, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson has shown women they do not have to succumb to pressure to shave their legs or armpits.

On Sunday, the model and activist shared a photo of herself on Instagram where if you look closely, you can make out her leg hair growing in full glory.

The star captioned the image: “If you’re not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed [what you even doing].”

This weekend she also attended the MTV VMAs with noticeable armpit hair.

Earlier this year Jackson tackled body hair taboos on social media by sharing a photo of her armpit hair online.

After receiving an unprecedented backlash, she later shared a video to Instagram stories hitting back at the haters.

“I didn’t realise that people were going to get so upset over my armpit hair,” she reportedly said.

“I didn’t realise that was such an issue. It is so funny...People are really mad. I wish I could post some of these responses. You can just tell how angry and infuriated these people are.

“I love hair, and sweat, and BO. I f****** love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Get over it.”

She later shared a sarcastic tweet about the (totally unnecessary) debacle, which said: “Wow she grows hair like every human being on the planet, what is she doing with her life.”

wow she grows hair like every human being on the planet, what is she doing with her life — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 25, 2017

