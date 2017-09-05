After nearly 15 years here at Labour Party Head Office and 4 years before that as a local organiser, I’ve decided that it’s time to move on from my role as Executive Director for Elections, Organisation and Campaigns. After 2015, I told the General Secretary that the next General Election would be my last. Of course that election came early. So after 5 General Elections, 19 sets of local elections plus countless by-elections I’ve decided to move on to something new.

I’m proud of the team I’ve built, the 50 of you here now in HQ and the hundreds that have worked in our field campaigns in the unending elections, referendums and by-elections. We pioneered the use of national data-led analytics and marketing to drive local campaign operations in 2008, we targeted and saved the seats that denied the Tories a majority in 2010, delivered the 2014 Scottish referendum, survived the heart-breaking 2015 election and EU referendum result in 2016 and delivered beyond all expectations this year. I was especially proud of the advances we made in our digital campaigning; building new technology and integrating digital campaigning into the centre of the campaign. With a fraction of the resources of the Tories we built a campaigning machine that is the envy of all the other political parties.

From the day I joined this Party as a teenager in the mid 90’s I’ve been in activist for the simple reason that I’ve always believed that to build a fairer society the Labour Party had to win elected office. It has been an immense privilege to have had this opportunity to do a job where I put that belief into practise serving our Party in a role leading on elections and campaigns. Following this year’s election I’m confident our Party can make the necessary advances at the next election so we can again be a Party of government.

I’ll miss the Labour family and colleagues. The staff across the country; you are friends who go above and beyond what would be expected of an employee because we know that this is more than a job. The Labour Party senior management team, including Iain McNicol whose management of the party finances has given us the base to fight the campaigns that we have. And the members who know the horror of the low letter box, the angry dog and the driving rain. It has been a privilege to fight for Blair, Brown, Harman, Miliband and Corbyn.

Most of all I’ll miss my dedicated and professional team – there are too many of you to mention, but you know who you are - you work long days, year upon year, often without the recognition you deserve. I saw it all and I appreciate it all and I will miss you.