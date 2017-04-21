Paul Hollywood is set to star in a baking show of his own, thanks to the new home of ‘Great British Bake Off’, Channel 4.

The broadcaster has announced that Paul will front a new five-part series, called ‘A Baker’s Life’.

PA Archive/PA Images Paul Hollywood

A statement from the channel explains: “Paul may have risen to fame as the meticulous critic and judge in the institution that is ‘The Great British Bake Off’ but baking has always been in his blood.

“This series will allow viewers to get to know the real Paul Hollywood who, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, has always earned his crust through baking bread.”

Each episode will see Paul visit different kitchens and the chefs who have guided and taught him over the years, while (obviously) doing some baking along the way.

C4’s head of factual entertainment, Kelly Webb-Lamb, adds: “The new series will feature Paul’s irresistible recipes and offer insight into the man from Merseyside whose baps and bloomers have made headlines.

“Love [Productions] and Paul are already a tasty combination but we are delighted to be able to give the audience a fresh insight into Paul’s life before Bake Off, and how he became the brilliant judge he is today.”

Channel 4 Paul and his new 'Bake Off' colleagues

Paul will also be back in the ‘Bake Off’ tent later this year, where he’ll be joined by Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

The new look team surprised many fans when the announcement was made earlier this year, especially given that Noel had not previously been linked to the show.

While some critics questioned whether his appointment was a good move, Sandi defended her co-presenter.

“He is a huge fan of the show,” she explained. “I’m absolutely confident he will bring the same level of love that I’ll bring to it. That’s all you can do, right?

“I love him. We’re good friends. He’s going to dress better than me, but other than that we’re all right. And I imagine he has more eyeliner than I do.”

