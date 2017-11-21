Paul Hollywood Splits From Wife Alexandra After 20 Years Of Marriage

Paul Hollywood has announced he is separating from his wife, Alexandra, after 20 years of marriage. The ‘Great British Bake Off’ judge and his wife issued a joint statement confirming the news on Monday evening. It reads: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son... we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time.”

The couple previously split in 2013 when he admitted having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-presenter on the US version of ‘Bake Off’. He later described it as “the biggest mistake of my life” during an interview with BBC Radio Five Live. He said: “I did have an affair in America with my co-judge and it was the biggest mistake of my life because actually I still love my wife. “We are talking, we are working to get back together again but it’s going to take time. “I was shocked about the whole thing kicking off the way it did... but I deserved it and I’ve taken it. It was my punishment.” The couple, who met in Cyprus in 1996, got back together just months after the news of the affair made headlines. Two years later Paul revealed they were in “a very good place”.

He said: “We went through a very difficult time but we’re on top right now ... There was no let-up but now I feel we’re in a very good place. I think this is the happiest we’ve ever been. Our love of food is the key to it all. “We love going out and have done that a lot this year. We’re away for Valentine’s Day. That was my idea. I can be a romantic. The way to every woman’s heart is through her stomach. Food is at the core of everything.” Alex added: “You’ve just got to get on with life, haven’t you? I’m an eternal optimist, he’s an optimist. “We’re having a good time. The most romantic thing he did was bake chocolate croissants on a Sunday morning. That was a lovely thing to do.” Paul will return as a judge for the second series of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ on Channel 4 next year.