For veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, 2017 is another record-breaking year.

In January, Whitson became the oldest woman to carry out a spacewalk, after becoming the oldest woman to enter space just two months before.

Then in March, she set the record for the most time spent spacewalking by a female astronaut.

Now, the 57-year-old can lay claim to another title: on Sunday she became the first two-time female commander of the International Space Station (ISS). She’s also the first woman to have led ISS.

As the outgoing ISS commander Shane Kimborough handed over control, Whitson said: “Well up here we don’t wear shoes, but Shane is leaving some pretty big socks for me to fill.”