This Beautiful Celebration Of Interracial Love Is What The World Needs Right Now

People from all ethnicities and races are celebrating their interracial relationships on Twitter with #POCinlove (short for ‘people of colour in love’).

The hashtag was created last year by Twitter user @BeautyInColor, but she decided to revive it again this ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Since then, hundreds of people of colour have shared photos of themselves and their partners to celebrate their relationships and the strength of their love.

Spoiler alert: it’s wonderful.