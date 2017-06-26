We’re all about a DIY beauty hack; anything that can save us a little bit of money and keep us feeling like our best selves 24/7 is usually a guaranteed winner.

But we are having a little trouble getting our head around the latest makeup maintenance idea, which is seeing women using paper toilet seat covers as a way to blot their faces.

Amazon

Disposable toilet seat covers (as seen above), which aren’t as widespread in the UK as in other parts of the world, are conventionally used to put on the toilet seat in public bathrooms as a hygiene measure.

And are often provided free in cubicles.

But according to the internet, the paper (which has a slightly waxed texture) makes for the perfect emergency blotting paper, for when you’ve forgotten your makeup bag or you don’t want to spend more money.

Pro tip: if your skin ever gets oily while you're out, rip a toilet seat cover and blot with your makeshift blotting paper ☺️ — Keyla Michelle (@oitsmekeyla) April 16, 2017

Just used a toilet seat cover as an oil blotting paper and it was a sephora quality experience. #girlhacks — nicole leveroni (@LeveroniNicole) February 16, 2017

Pilar life hack: If you find yourself in a restroom & need blotting paper, a clean toilet seat cover works just as well...don't ask — Pilar (@caterpeelar) October 15, 2016

idc how many looks I get in the bathroom blotting my face w a toilet seat cover, shit is clutch — chummy (@_minhthy) November 1, 2016

Pro tip: if you have oily skin & don't have any blotting papers, receipt paper & toilet seat cover paper work just as good 😉 — delfuegoo 🌙 (@nancydelfuegoo) February 23, 2017

I ripped off a piece of a toilet seat cover to see if it would be a good blotting paper cause my nose was oily and it was. — 👑Princessa Ash💋 (@AshleyNicole_MU) October 30, 2016

While it seems lots of women have had this trick up their sleeve for a while, the idea seems to have resurfaced on a New York radio recently, when Bethany Watson, co-host of the Elvis Duran show, said that she had done it.

@RadioBethany I used your toilet seat cover as oil blotting sheets trick and it worked like a freakin' charm!! — Jen (@jgulli3) June 23, 2017

Regardless of the many endorsements, the internet still isn’t quite convinced they’re ready to pat their skin with toilet products.

And we’re pretty inclined to agree.

Walked in the bathroom and saw a lady blotting her face with a toilet seat cover. pic.twitter.com/CT0y4auEMf — 1st Officer Burnham (@jennib3) June 22, 2017

Who goes in a public restroom and think hmm 🤔 this toilet seat cover look like it will do a great job at blotting makeup? #TheNine pic.twitter.com/ktBjkrJ3pp — A_TouchOf_Petty (@uknowe) June 26, 2017