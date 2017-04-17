Sure, alcohol is wonderful at sending you into a dreamlike doze - especially after that seventh Sambuca shot - but it has a bad impact on your overall sleep. According to Gannon, numerous studies have shown that as sleep progresses and the alcohol wears off, it has a fragmentary effect. "You’ll have a lighter sleep for longer and won’t get into the much-valued slow-wave sleep," he says.

Avoid Screens Before Bed

Not only is technology in the bed a potential problem for your relationship - like when you spend your nights curating snaps on Instagram instead of chatting to your flesh-and-blood partner face-to-face - it's also an issue for your sleep. Especially the lights the devices emit.



"One of the key controlling factors in your sleep-wake cycle is your circadian rhythm and it’s affected by the blue lights in a light source and the screens you look at," says Gannon.



"They will reduce the levels of melatonin that are released in your body (melatonin is a hormone that helps to induce sleep)." He suggests shutting off, putting away and forgetting about all devices from at least an hour before bedtime.



"I recommend that the bedroom should be for sex and sleep," Gannon adds. "You shouldn’t be working in the bedroom or checking emails in the bedroom. It should be a relaxation zone."



Blackout blinds or curtains can help to make the bedroom an oasis of sleep and keep it dark - as it should be.