"Caffeine is hidden in many drinks - teas, coffees, fizzy drinks, even hot chocolate and chocolate. It's been proven in numerous studies to hinder sleep consolidation and fragment sleep."
And if you're dependent on gulping down the espressos to combat your sleep deprivation, don't be.
New research from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research presented at Sleep 2016 (the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and The Sleep Research Society) discovered that yes, caffeine can help you stay awake after a couple of nights of restricted sleep of five hours or less. However, if you have three bad nights in a row or more, it's essentially useless. But it will still make you irritable and jittery.
Be Careful With Drinking
Sure, alcohol is wonderful at sending you into a dreamlike doze - especially after that seventh Sambuca shot - but it has a bad impact on your overall sleep. According to Gannon, numerous studies have shown that as sleep progresses and the alcohol wears off, it has a fragmentary effect.
"You’ll have a lighter sleep for longer and won’t get into the much-valued slow-wave sleep," he says.
Avoid Screens Before Bed
Not only is technology in the bed a potential problem for your relationship - like when you spend your nights curating snaps on Instagram instead of chatting to your flesh-and-blood partner face-to-face - it's also an issue for your sleep. Especially the lights the devices emit.
"One of the key controlling factors in your sleep-wake cycle is your circadian rhythm and it’s affected by the blue lights in a light source and the screens you look at," says Gannon.
"They will reduce the levels of melatonin that are released in your body (melatonin is a hormone that helps to induce sleep)." He suggests shutting off, putting away and forgetting about all devices from at least an hour before bedtime.
"I recommend that the bedroom should be for sex and sleep," Gannon adds. "You shouldn’t be working in the bedroom or checking emails in the bedroom. It should be a relaxation zone."
Blackout blinds or curtains can help to make the bedroom an oasis of sleep and keep it dark - as it should be.
Embrace Routine
As tempting as it is to stay up late one night and sleep in later the next morning, it's not great for your sleeping schedule. In fact, sticking to a routine - with a regular bed time and wake-up time - can improve your sleep. This means getting up at 7am on weekends, too.
Super tired when you wake up? Don't let yourself oversleep. Get up at the normal time and put yourself to bed earlier to recover from your tiredness.
Make Your Bed Inviting
Blackout blinds, calming tunes, cosy, plumped up pillows: you want your bed to be as comfortable as possible. Remember that bedding is key (you want sheets and a duvet that help keep you cool in the summer and warm you up in the winter), as is investing in a breathable mattress.
