When it comes to messing with sleep schedules, one culprit is worse than all of the others: caffeine."No caffeine after 3pm," explains Joseph Gannon, sleep physiologist at The Sleep Disorders Clinic "Caffeine is hidden in many drinks - teas, coffees, fizzy drinks, even hot chocolate and chocolate. It's been proven in numerous studies to hinder sleep consolidation and fragment sleep."And if you're dependent on gulping down the espressos to combat your sleep deprivation, don't be.New research from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research presented at Sleep 2016 (the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and The Sleep Research Society) discovered that yes, caffeine can help you stay awake after a couple of nights of restricted sleep of five hours or less. However, if you have three bad nights in a row or more, it's essentially useless. But it will still make you irritable and jittery.

Sure, alcohol is wonderful at sending you into a dreamlike doze - especially after that seventh Sambuca shot - but it has a bad impact on your overall sleep. According to Gannon, numerous studies have shown that as sleep progresses and the alcohol wears off, it has a fragmentary effect. "You’ll have a lighter sleep for longer and won’t get into the much-valued slow-wave sleep," he says.

Avoid Screens Before Bed Portra Images via Getty Images

Not only is technology in the bed a potential problem for your relationship - like when you spend your nights curating snaps on Instagram instead of chatting to your flesh-and-blood partner face-to-face - it's also an issue for your sleep. Especially the lights the devices emit.



"One of the key controlling factors in your sleep-wake cycle is your circadian rhythm and it’s affected by the blue lights in a light source and the screens you look at," says Gannon.



"They will reduce the levels of melatonin that are released in your body (melatonin is a hormone that helps to induce sleep)." He suggests shutting off, putting away and forgetting about all devices from at least an hour before bedtime.



"I recommend that the bedroom should be for sex and sleep," Gannon adds. "You shouldn’t be working in the bedroom or checking emails in the bedroom. It should be a relaxation zone."



Blackout blinds or curtains can help to make the bedroom an oasis of sleep and keep it dark - as it should be.