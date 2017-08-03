People Share The Worst Adult Tantrums They've Seen

From the woman who lost it because an ice cream parlour didn’t have her favourite flavour, to the manager who stormed out of his restaurant after losing patience with a customer, prepare to gasp hard.

1. “My dad’s wife cried, screamed, and threw plates around the house because my dad took me out for lunch after school and didn’t drive 25 miles home to pick her up first so he could take her too.”

- novaonthespectrum

2. “We were trying to have a nice family session of Cards Against Humanity and my father just couldn’t accept it when his cards weren’t chosen.

“He would rant and rave every time his card wasn’t selected which climaxed when my mom picked a card other than his. He screamed and argued why his card was clearly the superior one and berated the card my mother chose.

“It was sad and the last time we attempted any kind of family game with that man-child.”

- ToastyToast1

3. “When I worked in an ice cream shop, we had one day a year with free ice cream. Free cone day is messy and we have volunteer scoopers, as such we had a concern about cross contamination from ice creams that had common allergens such as peanuts. So to solve the issue, we took anything with peanuts off the menu for the day.

“So one year, this grown-ass woman comes through the line and orders an ice cream that has peanut butter brickle in it. Well 1) no peanut ice creams on free cone day and 2) that particular flavour hadn’t even been made in years. I have no idea why she thought she would find it with us.

“When we told her we didn’t have it, she started berating us about not having her favorite flavour. Then when we didn’t magically produce it (because we couldn’t) she started screaming. Then crying. She started ranting to the entire store that this was the worst day of her life and everything always went wrong for her.”

- SalemScout

4. “The worst was an older woman in church who made a big scene because she walked in and found a family sitting in ‘her’ pew. After decades of sitting in that very pew, she threatened to leave the church and never come back if those people didn’t get up and relinquish what she believed to be rightfully hers.”

- Back2Bach

5. “I worked at an airport bookstore. My county had just created a 10 cent charge for bags, and explaining this to non-locals (everyone, basically) was hit and miss. Some took it as nothing, others lost their fucking mind. This lady lost her fucking mind. Blonde, mid 30s, midwest from the twang. She bought a pack of gum or something small and I asked her if she wanted a bag. She said ‘no’.

“I gave her her change and she just glared at me and asked me where her plastic bag was. I said we don’t carry plastic, we have paper and it’ll be 10 cents. She is yelling about why and how and this is stupid and I’m stupid and I don’t know how to do my job, the works. My shift is ending and my boss is behind me, a coworker coming to take my register, and the three of us watch this lady go beet red in the face over 10 cents. She eventually took her gum or whatever and stomped out of the store towards the gates.”

- crystalhorsess