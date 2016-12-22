12 People (And Places) Who Seriously Went To Town On Their Christmas Decorations

These guys aren't messing around.

When it comes to Christmas decorations, some people opt for simple adornments... others get swept up in the festive furore and go absolutely nuts. 

With just days to go until 25 December, we’ve decided to shout out to the latter segment of the population, by displaying a series of decorative ideas that are seriously OTT. But equally impressive. 

Merry Christmas.  

 

1. Aidan's Tree That Is Bigger Than A House

 

2. Kris Jenner’s Dr Seuss-Inspired Mega Tree

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

 

3. This Couple’s Indoor Forest

Reuters

 

4. Disneyland’s Sky Climber

A photo posted by Disneyland (@disneyland) on

 

5. This Shopping Centre’s Festive Godzilla

Awesome Christmas Tree

 

6. This Mind Boggling Feat

 

7. Kylie Jenner’s All White Everything

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

8. This Guy’s 7ft Cookie Monster 

I turned my new 7' blue Christmas tree into Cookie Monster.

 

9. This Office Literary Christmas Tree

My work made a Christmas tree out of books.

 

10. The People Of Dortmund And The ‘World’s Biggest Xmas Tree’

Despite the recent attack, Germans still know how to celebrate Christmas properly! The world's biggest Christmas tree in Dortmund.

 

11. This Guy’s Beer Tower

My Christmas Tree

 

12. This Mall In Toronto And Its Beast Of A Christmas Tree 

Christmas tree

