12 People (And Places) Who Seriously Went To Town On Their Christmas Decorations

When it comes to Christmas decorations, some people opt for simple adornments... others get swept up in the festive furore and go absolutely nuts.
With just days to go until 25 December, we’ve decided to shout out to the latter segment of the population, by displaying a series of decorative ideas that are seriously OTT. But equally impressive.
Merry Christmas.
1. Aidan's Tree That Is Bigger Than A House
2. Kris Jenner’s Dr Seuss-Inspired Mega Tree
3. This Couple’s Indoor Forest
4. Disneyland’s Sky Climber
5. This Shopping Centre’s Festive Godzilla
6. This Mind Boggling Feat
7. Kylie Jenner’s All White Everything
8. This Guy’s 7ft Cookie Monster
9. This Office Literary Christmas Tree
10. The People Of Dortmund And The ‘World’s Biggest Xmas Tree’
11. This Guy’s Beer Tower
12. This Mall In Toronto And Its Beast Of A Christmas Tree
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK LIFESTYLE
Newsletter
Advertisement