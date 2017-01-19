The 2017 People’s Choice Awards saw some of the world’s best-loved celebrities go all-out on the red carpet.

Blake Lively led the best dressed list in a beaded fringe dress from the Elie Saab 2017 spring collection, Gwen Stefani looked ethereal in a blue two-piece, (which gave us serious ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ vibes), and Jennifer Lopez kept things classic in a floor-length Reem Acra gown.

Check out our round-up of all the best outfits below: