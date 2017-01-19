All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    19/01/2017 09:19 GMT

    People's Choice Awards 2017: Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

    From Blake Lively to Gwen Stefani.

    The 2017 People’s Choice Awards saw some of the world’s best-loved celebrities go all-out on the red carpet.

    Blake Lively led the best dressed list in a beaded fringe dress from the Elie Saab 2017 spring collection, Gwen Stefani looked ethereal in a blue two-piece, (which gave us serious ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ vibes), and Jennifer Lopez kept things classic in a floor-length Reem Acra gown.

    Check out our round-up of all the best outfits below:

    • Blake Lively
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    • Gwen Stefani
      Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    • Jennifer Lopez
      Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    • Ruby Rose
      Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    • Sarah Jessica Parker
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Sofia Vergara
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Melissa McCarthy
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Priyanka Chopra
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    • Kristen Bell
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    Also on HuffPost
    Golden Globes 2017: All The Red Carpet Snaps
    MORE:stylewomen's fashion red carpetpeople's choice awards

    Conversations