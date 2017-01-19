The 2017 People’s Choice Awards saw some of the world’s best-loved celebrities go all-out on the red carpet.
Blake Lively led the best dressed list in a beaded fringe dress from the Elie Saab 2017 spring collection, Gwen Stefani looked ethereal in a blue two-piece, (which gave us serious ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ vibes), and Jennifer Lopez kept things classic in a floor-length Reem Acra gown.
Check out our round-up of all the best outfits below:
Blake LivelyJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Gwen StefaniKevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jennifer LopezFrank Trapper via Getty Images
Ruby RoseFrank Trapper via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica ParkerSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Sofia VergaraSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Melissa McCarthySteve Granitz via Getty Images
Priyanka ChopraJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Kristen BellDavid Crotty via Getty Images
