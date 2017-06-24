Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has clapped back at critics who accused her of photoshopping her most recent Instagram photo.

Earlier this week, Perrie posted a photo on her social media page, which showed her from behind, sitting on a swing, while sporting a white swimsuit.

However, while her fans praised the snap, some suggested that she may have used some digital alterations to enhance her posterior in the picture.

Perrie has now hit back at her detractors, posting a short video which shows the picture being taken.

In the short clip, Perrie’s boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, is heard telling her: “It looks monstrous.”

She then responds with a faux-dramatic: “Oh no!”

Addressing her critics head-on, an unfazed Perrie dedicated the upload to “all the photoshop police out there”.

This isn’t the first time a member of Little Mix has been met with photoshop accusations, though.

Perrie recently won praise for encouraging the group’s young fans to embrace their scars, after posting a picture on Instagram in which a surgery scar on her torso, that she’d previously referred to as her “least favourite body part”, was clearly visible.

The singer was enjoying some much-needed downtime earlier this week, after recently completing filming on the band’s latest music video for ‘Power’, the fourth single to be taken from their latest album, ‘Glory Days’.

